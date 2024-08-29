SA team eager to get going as the Paralympic Games open in Paris

South Africa will be represented by 31 athletes in nine sports.

Liezel Gouws during a training session ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Members of the SA team are eager to get cracking, as the national squad prepare to open their campaign at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Following the opening ceremony on Wednesday night, competition at the Games will begin on Thursday.

Former elite long-distance runner Kirsty Weir said she was excited to make her Paralympic debut in the women’s PTS4 triathlon on Sunday.

Weir, who had struggled with neurological lupus for the last 14 years, was in her first international season as a triathlete, and the 44-year-old athlete looked forward to representing the country.

“I have been gifted the most amazing opportunity, and in this past year that I’ve been doing para-triathlon I’ve met the most amazing people in my life,” Weir told the Team South Africa website.

“I genuinely can’t express my happiness because I feel safe, accepted, and it just feels right. And that’s the hardest thing for me to understand because I’ve never experienced that before.

“I’ve had many trials and tribulations that I’m not comfortable going into now, but for the first time, I’m feeling a bit safer.”

Aiming for the podium

Versatile track and field athlete Liezel Gouws was set to compete at her third edition of the Paralympics at the age of 25.

Turning out in the 400m and the long jump, the T37 athlete was hoping to challenge for a place on the podium at the quadrennial Games.

“My goal is to chase my personal bests and I really hope that will be enough for a medal. If it’s not, then the goal is achieved [if I set personal bests],” Gouws said.

“But I’m in a good space. I’m really fit and healthy. I was battling injury about two months ago, so I’m really just grateful to be here and to be strong.”

South Africa will be represented by 31 athletes in nine sports at the Paris Paralympics, which concludes next Sunday.

Team SA schedule, day one (Thursday, 29 August)

Archery

9am – individual men W1, ranking round (Shaun Anderson)

Swimming

11.11am – 100m butterfly women S13, heats (Alani Ferreira)

11.31am – 200m freestyle women S5, heats (Kat Swanepoel)

8.15pm – 100m butterfly men S13, final (Ferreira)

8.46pm – 200m freestyle women S5, final (Swanepoel)