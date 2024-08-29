OPINION: Paralympians offer more inspiration than any other athletes

Every entrant at the Paralympics is already a winner.

Wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane will compete at her fifth Paralympic Games in Paris over the next couple of weeks. Picture: Sean Haffey/Getty Images

There are few things in the world of sport which can match the Paralympic Games in terms of providing inspirational performances.

Purely in terms of competitive action, the performances cannot emulate those achieved at the Olympic Games and other major sporting events for able-bodied athletes.

The pool of individuals who qualify for the Paralympics is far smaller than the pool of athletes who compete in able-bodied competitions, so most events at the Paralympics are not as closely contested as they are at the Olympics.

Of course, athletes with disabilities are also limited in terms of athletic performance for various reasons. Running a race with one leg is always going to be more challenging than running with two legs.

It is for these reasons that the Paralympics doesn’t get the same sort of media coverage as major championships for able-bodied competitors.

Tremendous value

All that said, however, the Paralympics offers even more value than the Olympics in so many ways.

While many athletes at the Paralympic Games were born with disabilities, many others have experienced life-changing injuries and conditions which can take years from which to recover.

For most individuals, facing such struggles would have a major impact in terms of motivating oneself to succeed. If anything, these challenges offer good reasons to simply quit.

Nobody would blame you if you struggled to pick yourself up after being paralysed in an accident. Even if you’re born differently abled, it’s a fair excuse to not participate in sport.

Everyone’s a winner

And that’s what makes the Paralympics such an incredible event. For disabled athletes just to be participating in competitive sport is an achievement in itself.

To negotiate the challenges they face every day and still reach an elite level of global competition is remarkable.

Watching paralysed athletes, amputees and individuals with a multitude of other conditions overcoming obstacles and competing at international level is the most inspirational thing to witness in the world of sport.

Every entrant at the Paralympic Games in Paris (which officially opened on Wednesday night) is already a winner just by overcoming their challenges and taking part. And if their performances don’t inspire you to achieve your best in your own life, nothing will.