Simbine, Rooskrantz announced as Team SA’s Olympic flag bearers

Track star Mpumelelo Mhlongo and swimmer Kathrine Swanepoel meanwhile will be the flag bearers at the Paralympic Games.

Sprint star Akine Simbine and gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz have been announced as South Africa’s flag bearers for the Olympic Games that will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

Track star Mpumelelo Mhlongo and swimmer Kathrine Swanepoel meanwhile will be the flag bearers at the Paralympic Games, also in Paris, that will be held a few weeks later.

The announcement of the flag-bearers was done at the official send-off gala dinner for Team South Africa which was held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

Simbine, who’ll be hoping to bag a treasured medal in the 100m after finishing fourth and fifth respectively in Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020), will be attending his third Olympic Games, while Rooskrantz will be at her second Olympics, after also featuring in Tokyo.

‘For My Country’

Sascoc CEO, Nozipho Jafta congratulated the athletes on being chosen to lead South Africa at the Games.

“Congratulations to the four athletes who have the honour of being flag bearers for Team SA in Paris, where they will be in full view at the opening ceremony of the respective Games – watched all over the world.

“It is indeed a moment that celebrates our hashtag of ‘For My Country’.”

President of Sascoc, the governing body delivering Team South Africa to the Olympics and Paralympics, Barry Hendricks, was full of enthusiasm and encouragement. “The last Olympics and Paralympics were held in 2021, postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They were held in an understandably and necessarily confined environment, but you can feel the energy this time around. There is such a buzz around the whole Games, and Team South Africa is ready and committed to playing its full part in its success.”