JUST IN: Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly

Al Ahly have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Egyptian club confirmed the news in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Mosimane leaves the club after meeting with the club’s executives last week.

In a statement, Al Ahly said the club wanted Mosimane to stay but the South African coach asked to leave.

“Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane have reached an agreement to part ways.

“Mahmoud El Khatib, the club’s president, held a meeting with Yassin Mainsour, the chair of Al Ahly Football Company; Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member and the planning committee members, to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.

“They decided he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he has managed.

“However during the meeting that was previously held Mosimane requested to leave and [said] that he is satisfied with the achievements he accomplished at the club.”

Al Ahly And Mosimane Agree To Part Ways ???? pic.twitter.com/mUjPHParyH— Al Ahly SC ???????? (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 13, 2022

Mosimane won two Champions League titles with Al Ahly. Despite this he was often criticised by fans, former players and the local media.

Last week, Mosimane’s agent and wife Moira Thlagale expressed her disappointment at how Al Ahly publicised their meeting with the coach on the club’s website.

“It is a normal practice that the club will have a meeting with a coach,” said Thlagale on Newsroom Afrika on Wednesday evening.

“I must say (however, that) it’s the first time for us to see a club publicising the meeting with Pitso Mosimane.

“We are not concerned about anything regarding the meeting. The coach has played 94 games with Al Ahly and has been undefeated in 88% of the games. The coach and his technical team have done well.

“The contract extension was signed and is in effect. The club confirmed on their website and we also announced this in March this year. But what I have seen is there is constant negativity, but not from all Al Ahly supporters and media.

“It is normal that not everyone likes what you do but for us the concern is the narrative that tries to push the coach as someone who is useless at what he does

“For us we are saying that the numbers speak for themselves. He has done incredibly in the last 20 months. Pitso Mosimane has only lost nine games. The results speak for themselves,” explained Thlagale.

Additional reporting by Sibongiseni Gumbi