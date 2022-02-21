Fifa mourns the death of ex-Wits and Zimbabwe defender Yohane

Khaya Ndubane

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a condolence message to the Zimbabwean Football Association (Zifa) following the death of former Warriors left-back Charles Yohane.



Yohane was killed during an apparent hijacking in South Africa last week. He was 48.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the tragic passing of former international player Charles Yohane. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this

loss,” read a statement Infantino to Zifa as reported by Zimbabwe’s Soccer24 website.

“During his international career, Charles Yohane was capped more than 20 times by Zimbabwe, notably participating in the 2004 and 2006 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. At club level, he will be remembered for his career at Bidvest Wits FC, in South Africa, where he played for nearly a decade.

“He also played at Fire Batteries FC and CAPS United FC in Zimbabwe, as well as in other South African clubs.

“Legend of Zimbabwean Football, leader, disciplined and dedicated player, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Zimbabwe Football Association, and to Charles’ family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.”



Meanwhile, soccer24 also reports that South Africa-based Zimbabwean former players have contributed to buy a casket for Yohane.

“Former players including Benjani Mwaruwari, Esrom Nyandoro, Alexander Maseko, Edelbert Dinha, and Lazurus Muhoni attended Yohane’s send off funeral service held at AFM Kempton Park over the weekend.

“It was at that service where they revealed that they contributed to buy a casket for the late former Wits captain.

“Yohane’s body will be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial, this week,” reported the website.