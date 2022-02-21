Cas announces date for Royal AM case

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM will likely know their fate before the end of March regarding their fight to have the decision that installed Sekhukhune United as GladAfrica Championship winners overturned.



The KwaZulu-Natal club, owned by flamboyant business women Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize were overtaken at the summit of the first division by Sekhukhune after an arbitrator had ruled in their favour, awarding them three points in a separate case.

This meant Sekhukhune finished above the MaMkhize’s boys and won automatic qualification to the DStv Premiership. But MaMkhize said that he would fight the decision to the highest court available to her as she felt it was an injustice and the arbitrator’s ruling was unprecedented.

And now, according to Sunday World a date has been announced for Royal AM’s case to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Switzerland. The hearing will be on 3 March and will be done virtually.

A source at Royal AM said the club are feeling confident that Cas will rule in their favour and overturn Hilton Epstein’s ruling.

Royal AM did however get their wish to play top flight football when they bought Bloemfontein Celtic’s status. They then sold their first division status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Speaking to Phakaaathi last year, Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi said they made an agreement with TTM that should they win the case, they would have to add more money for the status because it would then be a Premiership status.

With the leagues in both the Premiership and Championship half way through, it will be interesting to see what will happen should Royal AM win the case.