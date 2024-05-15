Local News

Community chat: Besides water and electricity, what’s your biggest service delivery issue?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Dirty street

Pollution and dumping are among the service delivery issues residents face. Photo:X/@learther

As politicians put on their best smile and make empty promises about the future, South Africans have shared their frustration with failing service delivery.

Feedback from Alberton Record readers found illegal parking, litter and a lack of maintenance among the biggest issues faced by its residents.

Other grievances included potholes and roads collapsing.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

Besides water and electricity, what's your biggest service delivery issue?

