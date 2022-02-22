Pirates were unfortunate to lose against Al-Ittihad – Mothibi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates were just unfortunate to lose to Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad in a Group B clash in the Caf Confederation Cup played at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi on Sunday, says ex-Bucs striker James Mothibi.



ALSO READ: Pirates give gallant performance but suffer defeat in Libya



Pirates twice levelled the score against Al-Ittihad, with Bandile Shandu scoring a brace for the Soweto giants, but a 53rd minute strike by Omar Al Khouja saw the hosts emerging as 3-2 winners on the day.



“I think the guys played well, they did very well from the first whistle to the end. They gave a good fight and I love what I saw because you can see that they were fighting for the badge, they love the team.



“The loss is not really a big issue, I mean, it was an away game and I think some people might have thought they were going to be hammered,” said the former Pirates goal-poacher.



“It is still early in the tournament, there is still a long way to go and I hope the guys won’t be demoralised by the defeat. I want them to lift their heads high and know that they will bounce back from the loss. I am very positive about it.”



Mothibi also praised defender Bandile Shandu after the former Maritzburg United player scored a brace.



The ex-Bucs striker says the 27-year-old is slowly becoming the quality player that he is meant to be and his eye for goal makes him a very important player for Pirates.



“He knows how to position himself and knows his way around the box, which works very well for him.”



Bucs have registered a win and a loss in their first two group games, while it was Al-Ittihad’s first game and the two teams are now level on three points with Saoura after the Algerians beat Swaziland’s Royal Leopards.