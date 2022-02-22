Soweto coaches to benefit from Sports medicine workshop

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

In an effort to develop sports in the community, Soweto Local Football Association (SLFA) and Betway have partnered to host the first ever sports medicine workshop to take place at the Zodwa Khoza Foundations Skills Development centre in Diepkloof from the 22nd of February to the 24th.

The program is set to be overseen by Sascoc Chief Medical Officer Phathokuhle Zondi with the program being a continuation of the betting company’s Betway cares skills programmes, with topics such as Cardiac Arrests, Doping, Nutrition, Injury Prevention, while coaches will be will be skilled on essential techniques including CPR, injury prevention drills, as well as basic first aid and injury management.

David Rachidi, who is the Betway South Africa marketing manager, says this is one of their ways of contributing to sports development in communities.

“We are proud to have rolled out a highly successful edition of the #BetwayCares Skills Hub in 2021, which afforded aspiring coaches, referees and administrators a platform to enhance their knowledge and skills. While coaching, officiating and administration courses remain a critical need across the country, we have also taken note of the crucial role that sports medicine would play in adding to the existing knowledge that community sport leaders possess,” said Rachidi.

“The role of sports science and medicine in the modern game continues to be on the rise and as an innovative and caring brand, we see it fit that we introduce our communities to such knowledge as early as possible, which is critical across all levels of sport,” he concluded.

Soweto LFA president Phil Mogodi believes such a workshop will play a huge role for their region and coaches will now understand the basics of sports medicine.

“The SAFA Soweto Local Football Association is honoured to be partnering with Betway, who have demonstrated their passion and commitment in lending a helping hand towards the growth of sports in communities. Having such a workshop will certainly add value to football development in our region, as coaches will now approach their roles with an added advantage of understanding the basics of sports medicine,” said Mogodi