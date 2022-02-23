McCarthy laments poor finishing which has put them in dog fight

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC had a chance to jump up to third place or get dragged back into the fight for a top eight position when they met TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

The latter happened when they were held to a goalless draw in a game that coach Benni McCarthy believes they should have easily won.

AmaZulu are now in seventh place with 28 points after 21 games but they could be out of the top eight should the team behind them win their games. Usuthu have played at least two more games than the teams behind them who are fighting for a top eight finish.

“This is our 13th draw… It is not ideal, not pleasant, it is not what I would want especially after such a good game on Friday. If we had won this we would have jumped to third place, and be one point behind Orlando Pirates.

“We have played 21 games and we are just four points clear of everyone, and when the other teams play catch-up and they win one or two of their games in hand then they catch us and we get dragged into a dogfight.

“I think the players have to take more responsibility when they get into the field… you have to be clinical, we can’t let slip like we did tonight. This is a game where we could have easily got three points,” said McCarthy after the game at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Usuthu started the game so well and could have easily gone into the break leading 3-0, but proved to be a toothless dog – all bark and no bite.

“We were not clinical enough. We started the game very well, dominating and forcing the visiting team to make a lot of mistakes. Intercepting the high press worked really well. But lack of conversion was the biggest problem of the night.

“When you create such chances but not convert them then it becomes extremely hard. That contributed to us not winning the match. (Abraham) Majok had two or three good chances, Xola Mlambo had a chance. If you don’t take them it gives the opposition a chance back into the game. You then become sloppy and we made some crucial mistakes allowing them one-on-ones with Veli (Mothwa, the goalkeeper). Luckily the quality of finishing in this game was not quality and they also missed a few chances that they created.”