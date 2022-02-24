Former Celtic CEO expected to orchestrate ‘chilli’ Chippa operations

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Khumbulani Konco has made his way back to the South African football top tier after he was announced as the new Chippa United Chief Operation Officer (COO).

Konco served as Bloemfontein Celtic CEO for many years before his fallout with chairman Max Tshabalala early last year.

In the statement, the Chilli Boys are happy to have acquired the services of Konco and club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi wished his new COO well as he will be looking at things at the club from the first to the juniors.

“Chippa United FC are proud to announce the appointment of former Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco,” read a statement from the club.

“Khumbulani has been appointed to fill the role of club Chief Operations Officer (COO), following the position being left vacant by the promotion of club Executive Director, Mr Lukanyo Mzinzi in January 2022.”

“The Chairman of Chippa United expresses his best wishes for Khumbulani in this critical position and his desire is for the sterling work that he has displayed in the management of the first team’s affairs, development of young talent and brand promotion over the years to continue under his tenure with the Chilli Boys.”

Chippa have been struggling this season, with the club finding itself sitting at 13th place on the league standings with 17 points from 19 games.

Since last year, the club has had three coaches, namely, Siyabulela Gwambi, Lehlohonolo Seema and Gavin Hunt. Currently, Kurt Lentjies has taken over the coaching role at the team on an interim basis.