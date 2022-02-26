SuperSport snap up former Sundowns winger Ngoma

Khaya Ndubane

SuperSport United have announced the signing of midfielder Aubrey Ngoma until the end of the season.



Ngoma joins Matsatsantsa as a free agent, having been released by Sundowns at the end of last season.

“Ngoma has been training with Matsatsantsa for over a month and his experience and presence has convinced head coach Kaitano Tembo to secure his services.

“The 32-year-old joins Matsatsantsa with a record of success with eight trophies under his belt. He has won the Telkom Knockout player of the tournament as well as the Absa Premiership midfielder of the season in the 2016/17 season. He also scooped two Absa player of the month awards.

“The Hammanskraal-born was rewarded with his excellent displays and was part of the Bafana Bafana’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifiers campaign,” read a statement from SuperSport.

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews is looking forward to seeing Ngoma making his mark at Matsatsantsa.



“We have a very young squad brimming with promising talent and we need to blend that with the character and experience of senior players who have achieved success and can contribute to the club.

“Aubrey ticks that box. He has an excellent goal to game ratio, and we look forward to him making his mark as we target the Nedbank Cup and a strong league finish in the DStv Premiership,” commented Matthews.“