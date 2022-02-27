Morena magic stuns Ahly as Sundowns win in Cairo

Jonty Mark

Thapelo Morena lashed as shot into the back of the net five minutes from time, as Mamelodi Sundowns shocked Egyptian giants Al Ahly and their former head coach Pitso Mosimane with a 1-0 Group A Caf Champions League win at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: Chiefs score late to beat Baroka

This was Masandawana’s first ever win over the Red Devils on the road in six attempts and it was also their first ever goal away from home against Ahly, Morena latching onto Peter Shalulile’s pass and driving his finish past Mohamed El Shenawy.

Sundowns were also indebted to Zambian veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, standing in for the injured Denis Onyango, who belied his age to acrobatically tip over a header in stoppage time and effectively seal the victory. The Tshwane have now cemented their place on top of Group A with seven points from three games, while the Champions League holders Ahly have just one point from two matches.

Percy Tau came off the bench at half time for Mosimane’s side to mark his return from injury as well as a first ever appearance against his former side Sundowns. The Bafana striker did have the ball in the back of the net after a sharp run and finish, but was correctly adjudged to have been just offside.

Sundowns knew they would have to put their bodies on the line defensively and Brian Onyango did that to great effect early on, blocking Hamdi Fathy’s goalbound effort.

Masandawana co-head coach Rulani Mokwena was sent off just after the half hour mark, receiving two yellow cards and a red from Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed, presumably for something he said.

Aliou Dieng rocketed a shot just over for Ahly, but the sides went into the break level, prompting Mosimane to bring on Tau for his first appearance of 2022, after he missed the Fifa Club World Cup through injury.

Lyle Lakay had a long-range effort well-saved by El Shenawy but it was Sundowns who had the final say, as a poor overhead clearance ultimately came to Shalulile, who showed composure to set up Morena, who had only come on a few minutes earlier for Themba Zwane, to smash in the winner.

Ahly will now visit Tshwane on the weekend of March 11-13, in dire need of a Group A win, while Sundowns can put themselves in total charge of the group with another victory.