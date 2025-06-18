Chiefs striking target set to sign for Sundowns – report

Mayele has admitted that he spoke to Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi in December.

Pyramids FC’s in-demand Congolese striker Fiston Mayele will join Mamelodi Sundowns, and not Kaizer Chiefs, according to a report on Tuesday from Africafoot.

Millions for Mayele?

The french-language football website claims that Mayele is set to sign a three year deal, that will earn him 2.2 million Euros (about R45 million).

Mayele, who turns 30 on June 24, admitted earlier this year that he had spoken to Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi last December.

Nabi coached Mayele in Tanzania in the 2022/23 season when they were both at Young Africans.

“Nasredine Nabi was in contact with me in December, but now is not the moment to talk about it,” said Mayele, ahead of the Caf Champions League final.

Pyramids ended up winning the final against Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate to win the Champions League for the first time.

A turn-off for Chiefs?

Mayele ended up scoring nine goals in 13 Champions League matches, including twice against Orlando Pirates in the semifinal and once against Sundowns in the final.

If Mayele’s salary is as reported by Africafoot, it is likely Chiefs were put off from signing him by those demands. Sundowns, however, backed by Patrice Motsepe’s millions, should not have had such issues.