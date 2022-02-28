Kenya’s suspension catapults Bantwana to next round of WC qualifiers

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The South African National Under-17 got a free passage to the next round of the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers following the suspension of Kenya by the world football governing body last week.

READ ALSO: It’s challenging to build an Under-17 side- Dludlu

Bantwana have been in camp since last Thursday, with the team preparing for the crucial encounter against the Kenyans in the first round of the qualifiers, which was set to be played at home during the first week of March, while the return leg was scheduled for the weekend of 19 March.

However, Kenya, who have been suspended by Fifa along with Zimbabwe due to government interference in football have given Bantwana a step in the right direction on their road to qualifying for the junior world football spectacle.

Fifa made the decision to ban the two countries the very same day the South Africans reported for camp.

During the suspension, both countries will not be getting any funding from Fifa and will not be allowed to play in matches organised by Fifa or the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“Without prejudice to any investigations by the national authorities or other judicial bodies, the Fifa council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“They both know what needs to be done to be readmitted or for the suspension to be lifted.”

Despite the team getting a walk-over, the team will remain in camp which gives head coach Siphiwe Dludlu more time to build her team and they played a friendly match against University of Johannesburg ladies team, beating the varsity 6-5 last Sunday.

“We have received notification of the suspension of Kenya, but we will remain active and in camp as we look forward to building a formidable side that must qualify for the World Cup,” the Banyana coach told Safa media.

The Under-17 World Cup will be hosted in India in October.