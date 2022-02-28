Sekhukhune won’t sell head-hunted Ohizu

Mgosi Squad

The future of Chibuike Ohizu at Sekhukhune United remains the hot topic at the club, with more interests for the Nigerian born forward coming in, an insider at the Limpopo based outfit has claimed. Ohizu has been impressive since joining Babina Noko last season, with the striker proving to be an important player in coach MacDonald Makhubedu’s squad as a go to guy for goals at the start of the season before an injury derailed his good run. Ohizu scored a brace in his return last week in the club’s 4-0 victory over Baroka FC in the Limpopo derby.

According to the insider, there was news that the striker was being head hunted by Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, which this publication reported on late last year. But now, apparently there are more clubs in the DStv Premiership that are enquiring about his service for next season. But, the 25-years old former Jomo Cosmos player’s main objective is to take his career overseas having spent over three years in the country.

“You know what’s funny, the management hears these talks from outsiders, there is nothing concrete when it comes to teams approaching the club for his (Ohizu) service. The management were upset about those talks because he is a very important player in the squad and he has a contract with the club. I’m not going to give you details about the contract, but what I can tell you is that the club is not ready to sell him.

“It’s good when we hear that the players in the team are being wanted by other teams, that means that they (our players) are doing something right, but people must not go behind our backs. And just to be transparent with you regarding what he wants, he wants to play at bigger leagues somewhere in Europe, that’s what he is working on at the moment,” said the source.