What inspired Pirates comeback victory over Leopards

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi revealed that the half-time talk during their Caf Confederation Cup Group B clash with Royal Leopards was tense, with the technical staff angry with the players following their poor display.



Pirates conceded two goals early in the game, but they managed to fight their way back into the game and they ended up walking with a 6-2 victory over the club from eSwatini.

The victory propelled the Soweto giants to the top of the group with six points after three games, two points head of Al-Ittihad and JS Saoura, who are level on four points after playing two and three games respectively. Leopards are at the bottom of the log.

Ncikazi says it was vital for Pirates to get a victory against Leopards, especially with a big score margin and to boost the player’s confidence with a heavy fixture schedule coming up.

“I think this group will be decided on the number of goals, so it was important that we should score. We have a hard schedule ahead of us – the week is very difficult – playing on Wednesday, tough match Cape Town City, we’re playing Kaizer Chiefs on the 5th, Nedbank Cup on the 9th,” said the Bucs co-coach.

“We had to kick some chairs, we had to raise some desks. Because I thought the mentality of the team in the first half was not what we expected which we warned them about. That if we take things lightly like we did, we cannot start matches like that, it’s unlike us. Sometimes you won’t have the opportunity to come back. So a positive start is important, start on the front foot.”

Pirates will host Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, with the clash followed by the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs three days later at home.



Bucs will then battle with Marumo Gallants for a spot in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup on 9 March.