Sundowns’ Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego walking on Pitso’s red carpet?

Ntokozo Gumede

A number of men have found themselves in situations where they become financially responsible for their girlfriends, pay their academic fees and later when the former graduates and gets a job, they dump their partner for a new one, leaving the old ex with a feeling of entitlement, claiming that the girlfriend is where they are in life because how he sponsored their education.

If you’ve noticed, Pitso Mosimane has been behaving like a bitter ex-boyfriend since he left Mamelodi Sundowns for Al-Ahly. Downs have been doing well, claiming trophies left right and centre while turning the DStv Premiership into their playground. Mosimane, meanwhile – not in so many words – has been claiming the credit, suggesting that he laid the foundation and Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela have been walking on a red carpet that he laid.



To his credit, “Jingles” is still the most successful coach Masandawana and the whole country have ever seen, and he has gone on to prove his worth in Egypt where he won two Caf Champions League titles together with a set of two bronze medals in the Fifa Club World Cup.



However, Mngqithi took a swipe at him right after Bafana Ba Style gave the Red Devils a sucker punch this past weekend, beating them 1-0 in the group stages of the Champions League.



“We are very excited to have won in Cairo but one must also say that I think it is also a win for coach Pitso because he has laid a foundation in this club. He put his foot forward and he always says that this team plays his football, so if Ahly lose and we win, it means he has still won,” said Mngqithi.



This win was Downs’ first at the home of the defending champions, and having played each other a few times in recent years, Mngqithi said even though they got all three points – he feels his side deserved the same last season when the two giants met.



“Winning in Cairo was always our plan, we’ve been wanting to win there, even last year. In fact, I think the performance of last year was stronger than the performance of this past weekend. We had too many injuries and we were a little bit worried in some areas because we knew the strength of Ahly and we had lost quite a reasonable number of starting players. From the goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, centre back Mosa Lebusa, and we lost Erwin Saavedra and Gift Motupa along with Pavol Safranko.”