Majavu gives update on Pirates vs TS Galaxy chairman case

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu says the case brought to its Disciplinary Committee by TS Galaxy against Orlando Pirates will be finalized before the end of March. The case came after a commotion that happened at Orlando Stadium in December where it appeared Pirates security personnel were refusing Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi entry into the change rooms.

“A further update on the cases currently before the PSL DC… Earlier this evening the league’s case, meaning its testimony in the case against Orlando Pirates arising from its denial of the chairman of TS Galaxy entry to the stadium at Orlando, was finalised today,” said Mazola on Tuesday.

“The matter is now postponed to the 23rd and 24th of March for further hearing where Orlando Pirates will then lead its own testimony in defence. The DC issued an express directive that the matter will be postponed further. Both parties were directed to ensure that the matter is indeed finaled on those two subsequent days.”