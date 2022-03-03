Benni can’t fault AmaZulu players despite sloppy showing in Stellies draw

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Benni McCarthy says his AmaZulu FC troops are still adjusting to the demands of playing in both the Caf Champions League and DStv Premiership.



Usuthu were unimpressive in their showing when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night. They had to come from behind twice to secure a point at home.

And had Stellies been clinical up front, AmaZulu could have easily donated the points. But McCarthy understands why his team could not hit the top gears in the match at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“It was very entertaining. Very good for those who were neutral, not so much for me,” said McCarthy after the match.

“(But) What do you expect after three days of playing in the Champions League and you are expected to go again. Our opposition had a nice long break. It was always going to be difficult for us.

“It will always be difficult when you have to travel to the Champions League. It is something we are not accustomed to so we are still adjusting.”

Stellies used AmaZulu’s possible fatigue to their advantage in the opening minutes, pinning the home side in their own half but could not make it count where it mattered most.

“It was not an easy start. We looked like a team who had a game three days ago. We started slow and Stellies came at us and made us become sloppy. We were second to every ball. We took too long to get into the game.

“And when we eventually did, we made a mistake and boom they were 1-0 up, we were then against the wall. But we started steadying the ship and started to move the ball and shift our position.”

McCarthy will hope for a better showing from his lads when they visit SuperSport United on Saturday.