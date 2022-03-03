Chiefs not giving up on league chase – Baxter

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It doesn’t seem like Kaizer Chiefs are ready to throw in the towel in the race for the DStv Premiership title despite an insurmountable points gap between the Glamour Boys and Mamelodi Sundowns.

READ ALSO: Three things Chiefs need to get right to win Soweto derby

According to Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter, the Naturena based outfit are still in the running for the league title and every point is valuable for them ahead of their Soweto derby league clash with Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, in a tie that will possibly see a number of fans protesting against not being allowed back to the stadiums outside the venue.

Amakhosi are in third place on the league standings with 32 points after 18 games, level with the Buccaneers, but fourth placed Sea Robbers have played three more games than Amakhosi ahead of this contest, with both sides trailing leaders Sundowns by 19 points.

“It has been a very difficult season in many ways, it’s been very difficult in terms of trying to restructure the squad, then there was Covid-19 pandemic and many pandemics within our club,” said the Chiefs coach.

“We have the on-going saga of games to be played or not played. So, we are in a position where we have three games, which is nine points potentially, plus we have to play Sundowns. So, that can be a 12 points swing and I think with that 12 points, you’re not completely out of the picture,” said the Chiefs head coach.

“We will find every reason to win every game and if there is no other reason, there is one whereby our supporters want to go and support a successful team. Not a team that throws in the towel. We won’t do that, we will keep going and we will try to breathe down Sundowns’ neck as best as possible. But, it’s theirs to lose, isn’t it? So, it would be a massive upset if they were to lose it. But, we will keep on going and that is the only way to go.”

For the Buccaneers, co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have made it clear that the league title is already on the way to Pretoria, with Ncikazi jokingly saying that the league trophy is already in the Downs trophy cabinet.

The club has rather taken their focus fully on finishing the season as high as possible, particularly in second place, which will guarantee them a spot in the Caf Champions League next season, hence a victory against Chiefs is imperative.

“It is a target, we don’t hide it. But we can’t focus on it right now, we have to focus on the next match. We have to take it game by game, our priority is recovery and getting the players mentally and physically ready for the match. We play every match to win, no matter if it is a derby or any other match,” said the Bucs co-coach.