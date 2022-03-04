Tepid Matsatsantsa a Pitori desperate for Top eight spot

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United are running the risk of missing out on a top eight finish in the DStv Premiership as they are currently languishing outside of the top half with 26 points collected from 19 games. However, Matsatsantsa A Pitori are confident that they can creep into the top half and finish in a better spot.

READ ALSO: Davids calls for polished Soweto derby officiating



For them to achieve that, they will need to get their act together when they host AmaZulu on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Usuthu are not enjoying the best run of form as they come back from two draws against Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy and a defeat at the hands of Orlando Pirates.



SuperSport youngster, Jesse Donn is of the view that AmaZulu’s performances have been decent, but has found a loophole that might be of the benefit of his side when they clash.



“We know that they are a good team, they have been doing well, especially in the Caf Champions League and we know they have been playing a lot of games and the freshness might play into our favour and that might be one of the deciding factors. But as well always say – we are focusing on ourselves and what we can do,” said Donn.



The 22-year-old is still wounded from The Spartans’ last outing where they were stunned 2-0 by Royal AM. His biggest concern is that United’s displays do not correlate with the points on the log.



“The last game we played quite well, created a lot of opportunities but we did not take them so moving into this game we are hoping to compete and perform at the level that we have been at and we want to be more brutal up front. Not just against AmaZulu but moving forward, it is important that we get the results and we want to start this weekend.



He adds: “We haven’t had the best start to the new year and we have not had the best run of form but we have been performing well and we really want to translate that into results. It is important to turn things around this weekend and get that momentum going and hopefully finish the season closer to the top three compared to where we are at the moment.”