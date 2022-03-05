Manyama wants nothing but three points against Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyana has emphasised the importance of maximum points in their DStv Premiership clash with Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

READ ALSO: You want to watch Soweto Derby, and then what after?

Manyama, who labelled the clash between the two Soweto giants as the biggest fixture in the country, believes what Amakhosi needs to do in this clash and going forward is to make sure that they utilise their goal-scoring chances.

The former Cape Town City players believes one of their players would be sitting on double digits in terms of goals tally had they been clinical in front of goals, with their top scorers Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly level on six goals in the league.

“It’s most probably the biggest game in the country, we all know it. We all know what it comes with and what it requires, even for us who have played in it before. Unfortunately it won’t be the same without fans, but it’s another important three points, we are looking to further our steps in terms of the direction we want to take as a team,” said the midfielder.

‘I think the coach mentioned it in the previous game and he has been mentioning it to us for the past two weeks. We create so many chances to kill off games since the beginning of the season. Had we taken 80 percent of the chances that we create, we would have someone of double figures (goals scored) by now. But, what matters is that we are creating.”

Despite Billiat and Dolly being the scorers for Amakhosi, there is also Bernard Parker with three goals and Nkosingiphile Nqcobo with two goals.

Looking at that, Manyana reckons it’s a good thing for the club because they don’t have to rely on one player to get the goals and they are working tirelessly to get things right when it comes to being lethal in front of goals.

“It’s a good thing that scorers come from all over, which means we don’t really depend on one scorer. But, yeah, we created so many chances, it is just that we haven’t been able to take all of them. It’s something we are trying to work on at training and its improving. Soon enough we will score all the goal scoring chances we create,” he concluded.