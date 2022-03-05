Key game-changing Soweto Derby factors

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As cliché as it might sound, when it comes to the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, it’s a totally different ball game.

It has also been said that form doesn’t matter, and it’s all about who wants it more on the day and below, we look at the factors that can influence this crunching game.

Orlando Pirates

– The Buccaneers have recorded only one loss in their last six games in all competitions. The motivation for Bucs should be to keep the momentum going since they also dropped points in their last league game when they played to a goalless draw with Cape Town City.

– Bandile Shandu has been impressive for the Buccaneers and could well be the player that can influence this game. He has scored three goals in as many matches.

– Revenge is what the Buccaneers will be aiming for after losing the last derby. They will be going into this tie trying to prove a point that the Chiefs loss was a fluke.

Kaizer Chiefs

– Amakhosi have beaten Pirates in their last three meetings and they should be motivated to get a fourth victory.

– The influence of Keagan Dolly, who has chipped in with six goals and four assists in his first season with the club. The Bafana Bafana player was the reason Amakhosi beat Pirates in the last game after scoring a brace.

– Stuart Baxter seems to be a lucky charm for Chiefs when it comes to the derby, and during his last press-conference, one can clearly tell how much the 68-year old knows his rivals. In the last 10 Soweto derbies that he has been involved in, four times he has been able to beat Pirates, recording five draws and he has tasted defeat only once.