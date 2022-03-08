Sekhukhune’s lawyer confident Cas will throw out Royal AM case

Phakaaathi Reporter

Sekhukhune United’s legal representative in the Royal AM matter at the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) Advocate Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse believes the court will throw the matter out.



ALSO READ: Cas announces date for Royal AM case

“There was a sitting. The parties that made representations were Royal AM, the PSL and Sekhukhune United and we are due to get the outcome on 29 April,” Mathang-Tshabuse told Sunday World. .

“If it is deemed fit on the preliminary hearing and findings, that Royal AM has the right to come before Cas and if C says they do have the jurisdiction, then they will give us a date for the main matter to be heard.

“There’s no merit to their [Royal AM’s] case. The matter has been taken to every court in the land. So, whether on the preliminary issues or the main merit, I can respectfully say that there’s very little to no prospects of them winning the case .” she added.

Royal AM took the matter to the highest sport court because they feel they are the rightful winners of the GladAfrica Championship from last season. Sekhukune were crowned instead of MaMkhize’s team after they were awarded points by an arbitrator after winning their complaints against Polokwane City who had failed to field the required number of Under-23 players in their game.