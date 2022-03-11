Pirates out to redeem themselves as they shift focus to Confed Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Redemption will be the order of the day for Orlando Pirates ahead of the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup Group B fixture against Royal Leopard at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday, this is after the Buccaneers lost two games in a row.

Pirates have to try to lift their heads high in their pursuit to go past the group stages and forget about the losses to Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership and being knocked-out of the Nedbank Cup by Marumo Gallants.

But, a heavy fixture schedule has seen the team suffer once more, as key player Thembinkosi Lorch sustained an injury in the Gallants clash.

However, the Buccaneers have a huge squad and Davids knows now is all about managing the team to give some players a rest, especially coming up against the eSwatini side, which they thrashed 6-2 in the first leg.

“We have to manage the group now, number one in terms of the availability but also lift the heads. Losing the derby and now out of the Nedbank Cup, we have to lift our heads up, put our chests out and go for the Caf competition. That’s what we have to focus on, on Sunday,” said Davids this week.

“The fitness levels of the players is good, to be able to play 120 minutes (against Gallants) after the demanding derby, two days before we played Cape Town City.”

Looking at the Group B standings in the continental tournament after three games. Libyan side Al-Ittihad are at the summit of the table with seven points, followed by Pirates with six, while Algeria based side JS Saoura are in third place with four points and Leopards are last with zero points.

A win for Bucs against Leopards will put them in a good position to qualify for the knock-out phase of the tournament.

“We have to go for the Caf competition, lift our heads up, put our chests out and go for this competition. The three points will help us in qualifying for the next round.”