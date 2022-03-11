Recovering Pule itching for successful Confed Cup campaign

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Each and every-day Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule longs for the day he fully recovers and gets back to the team, with the 29-years old itching for a successful campaign for Bucs in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The pacey and skilful winger has been out since late last year while on Bafana Bafana duty after suffering a grade three tear of the quad, but has since been making quite a good progress to try and fight his way back to the team. The winger says everything has been going well in terms of his recovery with rehabilitation and hopes to get back on the field soon with the Buccaneers hosting eSwatini’s Royal Leopards in their third game of Group B in the Confed Cup at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“Well, at the moment everything is going well, I know I have been out for a very long time, but I am working hard to make sure that I get back to my best and to ensure that when I come back I am fully healed. I want to play and I am sure that I will be back on the field very soon so that I can help the team,” said the winger.

“You know Caf is very important to us and we did really well last season. It was unfortunate our journey ended in the quarter-finals, but I am sure this season we will try all our best to make sure we do better than what we did last year. But, I believe in the team, I know it’s been a very tough season with injuries and some players making their way back and a lot of games being played. But we are up for the task and we will go into each and every game to fight for a win.”

It’s unlikely for Pule to be available for the Leopards, clash but he will surely be a big boost for co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, who are both stressing about the fitness of Thembinkosi Lorch, who got injured in their last game against Marumo Gallants.

Pirates go into this tie against the eSwatini club having thrashed them 6-2 in the first leg played at the Mbombela Stadium.