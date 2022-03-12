Shalulile pounces as Sundowns leave Al Ahly trailing in their wake

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns completed a home-and-away double against their former coach Pitso Mosimane and his Al Ahly side on Saturday, grabbing three more Caf Champions League Group A points as they beat the defending champions 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

The result means that Masandawana are guaranteed a place in the Champions League quarterfinals, while Ahly have it all to do to make the last eight of a competition they have won for two successive years.

Downs have ten points at the top of Group A, while Ahly, Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal Omdurman all sit on four points.

Sundowns were the better side on the day, and it was Mothobi Mvala who had the first real chance of the game. Mvala was on the end of the Brazilians’ attack, but it had Themba Zwane written all over it as he used his trickery to dribble into Mohamed El Shenawy’s goal area, and navigated his way around defenders before finding Mvala. The 27-year-old took a shot that, had El Shenawy well beaten but flew just over.

A few moments later, Lyle Lakay stood over a corner kick and he found Shalulile on the box, who tapped in past the lanky Al-Ahly goalkeeper. The hosts would continue to pile the pressure on Mosimane’s side.

One man who felt a lot of that pressure was former Downs player Percy Tau, who did not receive the warmest of receptions from the yellow nation. Every time Tau would get in the ball, he would be met by resounding boos.

In the 72nd minute, substitute Pavol Safranko had a chance to wrap up the game for Masandawana when he found himself with two options while standing face-to-face with El Shenawy. He had the choice to go for goal or pass the ball to Shalulile, who was onside and looked to be in a better position.

However, the Slovakian international decided to give it a go himself and El Shenawy was up to the task as he palmed the ball away.

10 minutes after Safranko’s miss, the Egyptians had a chance to level matters and snatch a point when Mohamed Bakr played a cross from the left flank and located Ahmed Radwan, but the striker could not keep his header on target.