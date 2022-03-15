Bafana coach Broos concerned about Tau’s form

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos plans to speak to Percy Tau about the Al Ahly striker’s form, when he comes to the Bafana Bafana camp for the friendlies against Guinea and France at the end of this month.



ALSO READ: Losing against France is better than winning against Botswana, says Bafana’s Broos



The Bafana head coach, who named his final 23-man squad on Friday, included Tau even though he has clearly not been impressed with the 27 year-old’s displays for Ahly.



Broos was in the stands on Saturday at FNB Stadium as Ahly were beaten 1-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.



“This is not the Percy Tau we are used to seeing,” said Broos.



“When he had the injury and didn’t play for Ahly for a few weeks before Christmas I thought it was that. But I saw him playing on Saturday, and this was not Percy Tau. I don’t know what is happening, I will talk to him. He can help us a lot with his talent but we need the best Percy Tau.”



Tau shone in his time at Sundowns, and did well in a loan spell in Belgium, with Union St Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht. But he is struggling at Ahly, after moving this season from English Premier League side Brighton, where he also battled to make the first team.



“I could understand that he (Tau) is not the type of player for England but in Egypt he has to be a standout player. But he has problems,” added Broos.



The Belgian is more pleased with the form being shown by another striker he has selected, Lyle Foster, who has been doing well at Westerlo in Belgium, after a frustrating time in Europe prior to his move there.



“His mentality was bad and he had to leave Cercle Bruges,” said Broos.



“Then he played in Portugal and it was not what I wanted to see. But I think he started thinking. Now he is at Westerlo, I saw him playing when I was in Belgium and I asked the coach how he is. He said he was very happy with him. His mentality has changed, we all know the talent he has. I will give him a chance now, it is up to him to take it.”