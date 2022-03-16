Dolly happy to return to France with Bafana 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Keagan Dolly says he has good memories of his time in France where he spent four years with Montpelier.



The Kaizer Chiefs star is among the players who made the cut for Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad to face Guinea and France in friendly games.

“I believe every player should be proud to be representing the country,” says Dolly of his return to the national team. “Ever since I started playing football I have always wanted to see myself in the Bafana setup.

“Also, it shows that I am doing well for my club Kaizer Chiefs on the field… It is a challenging weekend ahead for us as we play Golden Arrows. It is only after that game that I will then focus on Bafana,” he adds.

“I didn’t expect to go back to France so soon… But I have good memories. Going back to see the stadiums I used to play in and the people I know from that country.

“It will be good to go back and share my experiences with the young boys. This is a new team and we are going to play one of the top teams in the world. They have good players who ply their trade in the biggest leagues. So, it will be good for us to go there and see how good we are.”