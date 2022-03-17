Mosele justifies Bafana inclusion with superb display against SuperSport

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Goodman Mosele’s superb performance in the middle of the park for Orlando Pirates against SuperSport United summed up his inclusion in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ squad for the friendlies against France and Guinea.



ALSO READ: Pirates edge SuperSport in five-goal thriller



Mosele, who admits that SuperSport had a good plan against them, helped Bucs to victory, with a beautifully taken shot from outside the box to make it 3-2 at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, a goal that could have sent Pirates fans to loud cheers at the stadium, unfortunately, they could only do so at the comfort of their homes.

“I would say that they had planned really well for us, from the moment the game started, they started pressing. They didn’t want us to start building from the back. So, their plan worked for the first 15 to 20 minutes because they kept on pressing and pressing and we couldn’t play. But, as the game went on, it opened a bit for us,” said Mosele, who was named man-of-the-match.

“Coming back from two goals down, it obviously needed us to push really hard. We pushed hard and we got two penalties. It was a good thing because we went on to half-time with the score being 2-2. Second half we fought hard and we kept our shape, and they were tired now because they couldn’t press for the entire game. The game opened more and more.”



Meanwhile, as reported in the Phakaaathi supplement on Tuesday, a source at the South African Football Association (Safa) has revealed that Mosele’s recall to the South African squad after not honouring the first call-up last year is because of the potential coach Hugo Broos sees in him and his deep apology after speaking to the coach.



Mosele was called up to the Bafana Bafana squad but didn’t honour his call-up. The midfielder was selected as part of the players to take on Ethiopia in back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, but he never went to camp.



“I think people were wondering after seeing his name on the squad list because of what happened the last time. To be honest, I wasn’t even sure myself that the coach would call on him again in the future. He was very upset at the time. It’s all in the past now. The young man apologised and explained to the coach what happened. Another thing that works for him is that coach Broos sees a lot of potential in him, that is why he didn’t hesitate to select him. All he has to do now is prove himself and maybe his career might blossom,” said the source.