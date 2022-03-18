There is still more to come from Mosele, claims Pirates coach Ncikazi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned that there is still a lot to come from midfielder Goodman Mosele, who was included in the Bafana Bafana squad to take on France and Guinea in international friendly matches this month.



ALSO READ: Mosele justifies Bafana inclusion with superb display against SuperSport

Mosele, who joined the Buccaneers from Baroka FC last year in July, has been a livewire for the Buccaneers recently, with the player having shown early potential when he was named in the South African Under-23 squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

But, he caused a stir last year, when he was called for the senior national duty for World Cup qualifiers, but never reported for camp.

However, thanks to a meeting head with Bafana coach Hugo Broos as this publication reported earlier this week, with Mosele being accompanied by Ncikazi, the Pirates midfielder apologised to Broos and all is forgiven.

“Mosele is a good player. Like I said last week this is less, there’s more to come from him. Maybe, what happened to him, I understood clearly because I am maybe from the same background. So, maybe one could think that one should give credit to the initiative from the national coach,” said the Bucs mentor.

“He wanted to meet him and I accompanied him. We had a meeting between the head coach of our national team, and we ironed out issues. Maybe make him understand that some of our players go through a lot and I understood better and I am happy that the coach accepted the apology and I understood Mosele’s situation.”

Mosele, who got man-of-the-match accolade in the Buccaneers 3-2 victory in their previous game against SuperSport United, will be hoping to continue with his fine form when Bucs take on JS Saoura in the Caf Confederation Cup tie in Algeria on Sunday.