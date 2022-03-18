Inconsistent Webber wants to bang in goals for SuperSport

Ntokozo Gumede

Jamie Webber will be the first one to admit that he has not been at his best this season and that is probably because his team, SuperSport United have also been blowing hot and cold this season.



SuperSport, who are coming from a loss against Orlando Pirates earlier this week, travel to Mbombela to take on TS Galaxy on Saturday.



Webber says he and his SuperSport teammates have been mapping out a way to return to winning ways.

“I feel like I have been inconsistent and I have not played at the best level that I want to. I feel like I play one good game and I am off in the next game but that is definitely part of my mental aspect that I have to work on and most importantly, we will work on scoring more goals during the upcoming Fifa break and I want to get in the box and take more shots because that is one of my strengths,” said Webber.

“Galaxy are a very tough opponent at home and they have not been doing too well this season, they are fighting for points and it is very difficult to play against a team that is laying at the bottom. These are the type of teams that give their all in all of the games and they work hard for each other so I anticipate a very tough game,” he added.

Part of The Spartans’ strategy to outsmart The Rockets is to keep possession of the ball, and in that, Webber believes that it is going to be easier to manage the game and create possibilities to threaten the struggling Galaxy.

“We have to step up because we come from a loss and I feel there is a bit of inconsistency from our side but I think we have an opportunity to correct that and go back to winning ways. The determining factor for us is to grab all three points and it will be hard to do that because at times we lose concentration in the game like we did against Pirates and they got the two penalties. We have to try and keep the ball more because when you have the ball you can create more opportunities and score more goals,” said Webber.