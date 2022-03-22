Ncikazi praises Saoura after Pirates qualify for Caf Cup knockout stages

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi had some good words to say about their opponents JS Saoura, after Bucs registered their second victory against the Algerians in the Caf Confederation Cup match at Stade du 5 Juillet last Sunday.



The Soweto giants beat Saoura 2-0 courtesy of goals by Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Bandile Shandu, and the victory steered the Bucs ship to the quarterfinals of the tournament.



Pirates achieved this feat with one man short after Goldman Mosele received a red-card in the later stages of the second half.



“Very difficult team, Saoura are a very good team. I thought we played well, exacted ourselves very well. Saoura were unlucky that they had some players suspended. I think the captain, number 25 Adel Bouchiba, he was suspended. Mohammed Amrane was suspended, the two centre-backs.



“So, I thought it worked in our favour, but they were still good. Aimen Abdeladzizi on the left, number 11, he is a good player, Belaidi Hamidi, good player, he sat the top. I think they are a strong team and they will still qualify,” said the Bucs mentor.



Pirates, who lead Group B with 12 games, will face second-placed Al-Ittihad in their final group game at the Orlando Stadium next week Sunday.



Ncikazi says they won’t take this game lightly even though they have already qualified for the next round of the tournament.



“We go back to South Africa and we are going to face Ittihad with our best team. Play a professional game and we try to win all our matches. We playing at home, so, we have to win the match. I’m happy that our team played well and qualified. But we are not going to change anything, we are going to play to win and get to 15 points if it’s possible.“