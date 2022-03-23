Bafana need to play against best teams – Jordaan

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan believes Bafana Bafana’s international friendly against France is a perfect platform for the team to test themselves against the best nation in the world.



South Africa play Guinea on 25 March in Belgium before they tackle the world champions France four days later.

Jordaan says the young Bafana squad need to play against the best teams in the world in order for them to grow, especially after having a promising start in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, only to lose out to Ghana 1-0 in the last game.

“These young boys have done well, remember they went 11 matches unbeaten, the Ghana match was a bit of a tail spin. But it’s a young team, therefore we must give them the best possible opposition in the early age so that their maturity and experience can be accelerated. You cannot get a better nation than France. Now we will see how they cope with the World Champions in their own backyard.”