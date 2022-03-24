Local Soccer

24 Mar 2022
WATCH: Hugo Broos happy with strong opposition in Guinea and France

Bafana play Guinea on Friday and France on Tuesday.

Hugo Broos is looking forward to the test Guinea and France will bring. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos is delighted with the test that Guinea and France will give Bafana Bafana in international friendlies on Friday in Belgium and on Tuesday in Lille.

Broos has said repeatedly that he would rather face tough teams in friendlies than weaker opposition, and potentially lose, in terms of learning about his team’s capabilities.

Bafana will play Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium, with Syli Nationale a side packed with Europe-based talent that reached the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

France, of course, need no real introduction, the reigning world champions boasting global superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.