Sundowns Ladies dominate Hollywoodbets Super League nomination list

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following the second season of the Super League, the South African Football Association (Safa) and betting company Hollywoodbets are set to honor top performers of last campaign.



Safa and Hollywoodbets will hold an award ceremony, which will see some of the stars who displayed brilliant individual performances walk away with accolades, at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, with the broadcast of the awards set to be live on SABC from 8pm.

Last season’s league campaign saw dominance once again by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, who went to register their second league title unbeaten, just like the previous season.

Banyana Ba Style also dominate the awards nominees, with five nominees from the team in the five categories.



Striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi and Bambanani Mbane have been short-listed for the Player of the Season award, while coach Jerry Tshabalala is in the race for the Coach of the Season award. Goalkeeper Asa Rabalao, who was in goals for the most part of last season after number choice Andile Dlamini got injured, earned a nominee in the Goalkeeper of the Season accolade.

Mgcoyi also features in the top scorer award liat after finishing as a joint top scorer along with JVW FC striker Nompumelelo Nyandeni after the pair scored 27 goals.

The nominees list:

PLAYER OF THE SEASON

1) Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC)

2) Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC)

3) Sibulele Holweni (UWC Ladies)

COACH OF THE SEASON

1) Ciara Picco (JVW FC)

2) Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC)

3) Thinasonke Mbuli (UWC Ladies FC)

GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON

1) Asa Rabalao (Mamelodi Sundowns)

2) Regirl Ngobeni (UWC Ladies FC)

3) Victoria Muroa (TUT Ladies FC)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON

1) Ayanda Mkhize (Durban Ladies)

2) Cimone Sauls (JWV FC)

3) Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies FC)

TOP GOALSCORERS

1) Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC)

2) Nompumelelo Nyandeni (JVW FC)



Meanwhile, as the new season of the Hollywoodbets Super League draws closer, Mamelodi Sundowns ladies are making it a point to bolster their squad for what is anticipated to be a very competitive campaign.The Downs ladies have welcomed back Banyana Banyana defender Tiiesetso Makhubela, who joins the club from Tshwane University of Technology ladies FC.

But, it was at Downs ladies where Makhubela made a name for herself in the South African women’s football, as she earned her first senior national women’s team call-up a year later after she joined the Brazilian ladies in 2018.

The center-back re-joins Banyana Ba Style following some great success for the club, which saw them win three competitions, the Hollywoodbets League, the Cosafa Caf Champions League qualifiers as well as the Caf Women’s Champions League last campaign.

Head coach the Downs ladies Jerry Tshabalala, is happy to have the Banyana defender back in his squad and he says Makhubela’s experience will be vital for the team as they look to continue lifting trophies and making history.

“We are so happy that we have been able to bring back Tiisetso Makhubela into the team. I remember when we first spotted her talent a few years ago, we took her in and improved certain areas of her game for a year or so before she received a call up to the South Africa women’s national soccer team (Banyana Banyana),” the coach was quoted on the Downs website.

“Bringing her back is a good move for us as we are looking to tap into her wealth of experience. We are very excited about her arrival back at the club because we know what she is capable of.”

Makhubela, who is as solid as a rock at the back, will have to work extra hard for a place in the Downs ladies team at defence, which has skipper Zanele Nhlapho and Bambanani Mbane at center-back. The two players were instrumental in the team’s success last campaign, especially at the Champions League.