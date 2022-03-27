Shalulile not thinking about breaking Mudau’s record at Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede



Peter Shalulile insists he has no intention of breaking Daniel “Mambush” Mudau’s goalscoring record at Mamelodi Sundowns.



Mudau, who netted 172 goals in 11 years for Masandawana, holds the all-time top goalscorer record at Sundowns.



“To be honest, it is not about chasing records, it is about making sure that the team wins every trophy and with that comes blessings and I believe that it is possible. Anything that has been set by a human being is possible to be reached but if you put that first you will lose your mind and you will get frustrated,” said Shalulile.



“For now I am just making sure that the team wins and we are in a good place. I don’t feel pressured, I just do the same thing that I do, I go to work and try to do my best and I am not chasing records, I am focused on my journey and where I am heading to,” he added.

There was a time though, when the Namibian forward looked to have slowed down as the goals dried out for seven games. But now in his last five games, however, he netted four times and he knows that at some point he might go through a goal drought again.

“As a striker, you need to score to get confidence and in those days and weeks where I was not scoring, I just kept the faith, we all go through such a journey, even the best in Europe go through that where they do not score, but they do not give up. The breakthrough eventually comes,” said Shalulile.

What does one do when the goals are not coming?



Shalulile explains: “There is nothing much you can do when things are not going your way, but I just did more. One thing I have learnt is to be patient and one thing I have not stopped is to make sure that it is not just for me but I have to work hard to make sure that I do my best to help the team win.”