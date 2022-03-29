JUST IN: PSL confirms fans can attend matches again!

Jonty Mark

Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza said on Tuesday that supporters will be allowed to attend Premier Soccer League matches again, following government regulations that allow for stadiums to be filled to 50 percent of their capacity.

Khoza said that fans would be allowed back in time for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, which start on April 8.

The PSL caused consternation among fans when they refused to allow fans in, even though government regulations allowed for 2000 supporters to attend matches.

The only game the league did allow fans in for was the MTN8 final last year between Sundowns and Cape Town City.