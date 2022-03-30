Modabi urges Pirates management to bring McCarthy on board

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates management has been tipped not to waste time and hire former AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy now, says former Bucs player Gerald Modabi.

Modabi believes McCarthy is the best possible coach at the moment who can help Pirates get back to their best and start winning titles.

McCarthy parted ways with Usuthu this week after almost two seasons with the club and helped the club make history by finishing in position two on the league table in his first season in charge of the club and qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

“I think Benni will do wonders at Pirates, he has the ability to make a team tick, look at what he did with AmaZulu, he made them one of the top teams in the country. I really believe that he is one coach who can make Pirates be the best team they are meant to be,” said the former Pirates player.

“You look at the Pirates squad, there are quality players in that team, yet they fail to compete with Sundowns. I think they are the only team that can go toe to toe with Sundowns. They just need the right coach and the right coach. They should poach him and not waste any time because I am sure there are some teams who might also want to sign him. Once Pirates hire McCarthy, I am confident that they will be able to win the league in his first season with the club. He is the right coach and the right man for the Pirates job.”

Modabi also added that he was puzzled by AmaZulu letting go of McCarthy after having a good campaign last season.

“I was really surprised when I learnt that he was leaving AmaZulu, it was really unexpected because I thought he had a good going there. But, this thing has given Pirates a chance to get the best coach. No disrespect to the guys coaching the club now, but McCarthy is the best possible candidate for the Pirates job.”