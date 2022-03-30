Ebullient and tricky CL quarters awaits Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Is it really worth finishing at the top of your group in the Caf Champions League? There are possible plot twists that could happen in the final round of games and could leave Mamelodi Sundowns paired with tough opponents in the quarterfinals.



The general belief, however, is that finishing at the top of your group is best because you are likely to avoid playing against other group toppers in the quarterfinals as the top teams are seeded against the runners-up. Sundowns will have the privilege of being seeded in the top teams for the second time in this competition as they finished on top of their group.

Depending on the results in the final rounds of games this weekend, Downs could avoid continental heavyweights in Raja Casablanca and rivals Wydad Casablanca, and possibly Esperance. The Moroccan side has been on Masandawana’s achilles heel in recent years as they’ve never managed to overcome them in the knockout stages, but they could be paired with another rival, Al-Ahly, who are likely to finish second in Group A behind Downs.



Well, Sundowns coaches will not lose much sleep if they are drawn against their former coach Pitso Mosimane and the defending champions as they managed to beat them twice in the group stages. The Red Devils face Al-Hilal Omdurman in the final pool game where any result apart from a defeat will see them advancing to the quarters.



Apart from the defending champions, the Brazilians could be paired with either of the following:



ES Setif



Downs and Setif only met once in the Champions League in the 2016 group stages before Setif withdrew from the competition. Sundowns eased past them, beating the side 2-0. Setif will qualify as the second-placed team even if they beat Group B leaders Raja. The Moroccans managed to beat Setif in their own backyard, and even if Setif beats Raja in the final game, they will be tied on 12 points and the goal difference – which Raja’s is more significant – will be the tie breaker.



CR Belouizdad or Esperance



While there is only one spot up for grabs in the quarterfinals, there is a small matter that still needs to be decided in Group C where Belouizdad and Esperance have to battle it out for the top spot in the group. The two sides are tied on 11 points and will play the last game against each other. The winner of that game will do themselves a favour and join the seeded teams to avoid playing top opponents in the quarters.



Petro Atletico or Wydad



There is no guessing who Masandawana would prefer to play between the two. Given their history with the Moroccans, Sundowns’ best bet would be to play the less dominant Atletico from Angola. Wydad have always had Downs’ number in this competition. The two met 10 times in the competition, with Sundowns claiming three wins against Wydad’s four. However, Wydad have always managed to get the better of Downs when they met in the knockout stages as they beat them in the 2017 quarterfinals before knocking them out in the 2018/19 semifinals.