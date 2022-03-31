Sundowns Ladies continue to bolster squad ahead of new season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have signed former SA junior international player Miche Minnies as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season of the Hollywoodbets Super League.



Minnies’ acquisition comes days after Sundowns welcomed back Banyana Banyana defender Tiisetso Makhubela, who rejoined the team after a spell with Tshwane University of Technology ladies.

The 21-year-old Minnies joins Banyana Ba Style from Vasco da Gama Ladies following some explosive performance during the recent Sasol League National Playoffs at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Minnies helped Vasco win the tournament and she was subsequently voted the player of the tournament while also walking away with the top goal scorer award after scoring seven goals at the tournament.

The striker is excited about the move and also touches on her call-up to the National Under-17 Women’s team.

“I played in the national Under-17 team in 2018 in the Fifa Women’s World Cup against Morocco, Japan and Mexico. I know some of the Sundowns players because I have played with them before, Oratile Mokwena, Karabo, Mali Khunjulwa, Thalea Smidt from Cape Town. There are two players here who are actually my favourite players here at Sundowns, Bambanani Mbane and Thalea, I look up to them,” said the new Downs signing.

“I started playing football when I was just five years old with the boys. When I turned 12, I then went to Santos Ladies. So, during the period with Santos Ladies coach Anna Monate came and told me that I have been called up for the national Under-17. But before then, I used to stay at HPC, I would train there and after that I went to the World Cup.”