Tucked-in Shalulile not immersed on breaking records

Ntokozo Gumede

In 23 DStv Premiership games this season, Peter Shalulile has already scored as many goals as he did in 25 appearances in the current campaign, putting himself in pole position to win the golden boot as he has 15 strikes to his name.

He stands a chance to become only the second player to win the coveted strikers’ gong for a second, looking to follow in the footsteps of Collins Mbesuma, who netted 25 goals for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004/05 season before taking home the golden boot with 15 goals in the colours of the now defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Last season Shalulile was out-sprinted by Bradley Grobler, but only just as the SuperSport United’s all-time leading goal-getter banged in 16 goals for Matsatsantsa A Pitori. Having the golden boot before with Highlands Park with 16 goals, he believes that this time around he can break the 20-goal barrier, which was last achieved about a decade ago by Siyabonga Nomvethe, who turned in 20 goals for Moroka Swallows.



“I need to thank my teammates and technical team because without them it was not going to be easy and I would not be scoring. Last season I reached 15 goals and the guy who was in front of me scored 16 goals,” said Shalulile.

“This year I believe and I have faith that I can score more. I will see how far I can go if I am not injured and if I continue to get more starts but we will see where we will end up at the end of the season,” he added.

Shalulile, who admitted that the start to the season was quite challenging, but he managed to get his scoring touch as he has banged in 21 goals across all competition for Masandawana.



“The season has been up and down and the past couple of months have not been okay because I was not scoring. But the team kept on motivating us to keep on going and at the end of the day we got our scoring boots on and we started scoring more and winning games,” said the Namibian international.