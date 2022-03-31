Ellis announces Jane-less Banyana squad for Netherlands friendly

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on Thursday named her 22-woman squad to face the Netherlands in an international friendly on 12 April.



Midfield maestro and captain Refiloe Jane is the notable absentee from the squad. Jane is currently nursing an injury.



“I have spoken with her in the last couple of weeks and there is definitely no chance of her making the squad,” said Ellis on SABC Sport.

“I’ve said before I have had discussions with the senior players Janine van Wyk and Refiloe Jane on how we want to build leaders. So, we have a group of captains for different games. But we have one game (against Netherlands), so we have three captains for this game, Van Wyk, Andile Dlamini and Thembi Kgatlana. Jane is part of this captaincy group, as is Sibulele Holweni. But for this particular game, we have three captains. The idea is to build more leaders and make sure when senior players step aside already then the leaders will immediately take over.”

Banyana, who are using the friendly to prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, are set to report for camp on 5 April and are expected to depart for the Netherlands on 8 April.



The Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe, Karabo Dhlamini, Koketso Tlailane, Janine van Wyk, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane , Noko Matlou

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane, Nomvula Kgoale, cLinda Motlhalo, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane, Thalea Smidt, Kholosa Biyana, Robyn Moodaly, Sibulele Holweni ,

Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Nthabiseng Majiya