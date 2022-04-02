Mathoho, Manyama out for Chiefs visit to Chippa

Jonty Mark

Central defender Erick Mathoho and forward Lebogang Manyama will both miss Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Premiership visit to Chippa United on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi are looking to bounce back from a defeat to Golden Arrows before the international break, and could be able to call once more on midfielder Cole Alexander, who is back in full training.

“We’ve lost Tower (Erick Mathoho) this week. He twisted his ankle blocking a shot,” Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter told the club’s official website.

“Lebogang Manyama broke down with his knees, it’s cartilage trouble and that’s going to keep him out for a while. Cole Alexander has come back; he’s been training for about 10 days.

“He played in an internal practice game and came through it okay, so he’s available. Leonardo Castro is not available but is back in full training. S’fiso Hlanti had a bit of a setback, but that’s the way it is with Achilles.”

Baxter added that Chiefs would wait to make a decision on Keagan Dolly and Bruce Bvuma, who only arrived in South Africa on Thursday after Bafana Bafana’s two friendly matches in Belgium and France.

“We’re looking at the national lads, Keagan and Bruce that came back from France and landed late on Thursday. Are they in the shape to start the game or do we start them on the bench and look at that?” added Baxter, who expects a tricky game against Chippa on Saturday.

“We’ve seen them play well and I’ve seen them play not so well. But let’s say when they play for example Sundowns, you’ve seen they give the top teams a tough time.

“You can see their shape is clearer now, their intentions are more clear. They can be an unpleasant opponent. Chiefs have experience of Chippa being an unpleasant opponent. We have to play well and give a good quality performance.”