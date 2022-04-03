Free-scoring Pirates draw a blank to close out Caf group stage campaign

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates failed to keep up their scoring streak in their last group match in the Caf Confederation Cup. The Soweto side played to a goalless draw with Libya’s Al-Ittihad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

The result was, however, not important for the Buccaneers as they had already qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Pirates had a good scoring record to uphold, which Caf recognised as a competition record. The Buccaneers scored 15 goals in their first five group matches..

But on Sunday evening they looked impotent in front of goal and could not get the ball into the back of the net. This means Al-Ittihad remains the only team that Pirates did not beat in Group B, having lost to them in the first leg game in Tripoli.

The Libyans were the other team to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Pirates had a good start, but for all their impressive ball possession, they could not break through a determined Al-Ittihad defence.

They had a few good moments where they looked like they would score but they just could not find the correct final ball.

They also had a penalty appeal denied after Kwame Peprah appeared to be fouled inside the box. Al-Ittihad came back better organised and more determined in the second half and started forging forward.

Seeing how they were not making any progress up front, Pirates changed personnel with Thembinkosi Lorch and Gabadinho Mhango coming on for Bandile Shandu and Peprah.

But the changes could not yield anything as the game ended without the ball hitting the back of the net.