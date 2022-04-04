Did Cape Town City battering ‘kill’ Thobejane’s Baroka tenure?

Mgosi Squad

Baroka FC are expected to hold an urgent meeting some time this week following a string of bad results. On the agenda, Phakaaathi understands that the future of head coach Kgoloko Thobejane will be on the table.

The club’s top brass roped in Thobejane to rescue the side from relegation in the DStv Premiership but it is clear that the weight placed on the mentor’s shoulders is one too heavy.

Bakgaga are rock-bottom after suffering from a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Cape Town City this past weekend.

“If it is going to happen soon, Thobejane is going to go because it is crunch time now and there are seven games left in the league.

“At this point, it will be difficult to get to the 30-point safety mark. Things need to change and the coach’s head must roll first,” said a source.