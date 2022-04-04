What does new Sundowns Sporting Director mean for the ‘three wise men’?

Ntokozo Gumede

Newly appointed Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg has revealed why he decided to choose South Africa and abandon a role as the talent development manager for the Denmark Football Association, who will be playing in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar this year.

Downs chairman Tlhopie Motsepe welcomed the former Chelsea scout on Monday afternoon at the club’s base in Chloorkop, and the 49-year-old believes he made the right decision to join Masandawana after the club pursued him from mid-last year.



“The timing is really good because I feel that the platform is there and now it is just about taking advantage and bringing more things into the Danish Federation and I am sure that they will do well in the World Cup.



“When I was contacted by the chairman about joining Sundowns, it was an opportunity for me to come and make a difference for the club and South African football in general. It was just intriguing for me and such a fantastic opportunity that we could make it happen. I like that I come into a club that is doing really well and the timing is excellent. You cannot wait to do good things only when bad things happen,” he added.



The sporting director role is not common in South African football, which raises questions on how Berg will operate alongside the head coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, together with senior coach Steve Komphela. However, the chairman has revealed that the role is inclusive of all of the teams in the club, from the academy to the DStv Diski Challenge side and the women’s team.



“We did have early stage discussions with the coaches and I kept them in my confidence. I spoke to them individually about this decision and they understood. I told them that our club needs to take this new direction where there is this connective role for many reasons. Our coaches are students of this game and they are forward thinking leaders, and for that reason they always understood that this was an important step to this football club,” said Motsepe.



With this being his maiden role in Africa, Berg says he has done his due diligence on the team, especially the senior men’s team technical team and looks forward to working with the so-called three wise men.



“I have watched a lot of games and a lot of interviews of the coaches and I am looking forward to talking football strategies with them. I looked into their background and I am happy with their academic approach to the game. I cannot wait to go into these talks and discussions and I am sure that they will be rewarding for all of us .”