Injuries hampered our progress, says Chiefs striker Nurkovic

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Samir Nurkovic believes Kaizer Chiefs would have collected more points than the 38 they currently have in the DStv Premiership.

The Serbian attacker says injuries to key players, including himself, in the Amakhosi camp hampered the Naturena side’s progress this season.

“Based on the high number of injuries we have had in the club, we are in a good position,” says Nurkovic who was on the scoresheet when Amakhosi anihilated Chippa United 3-1 last weekend.

“We have had plenty of injuries to players that obviously are a big help to the team. The coaching staff had a tough job (without some key players) but they managed it very well. Now things are getting better because a lot of players are coming back from injury,” added the 29-year-old.

Nurkovic also believes that if Amakhosi can keep the standard they showed against the Chilli Boys, they can become much better.

“The team was well prepared for that game, and we did everything as we had planned. Everything went well. I am also really happy to be back on the scoresheet. We just have to continue with the fighting spirit.

“With this kind of performance, everything will be fine for us.”

He says the surgeries he has to undergo following his injuries really distracted him and he had to fight to get back in shape both mentally and physically.

“We have to be realistic… I was going through some challenging times after the surgeries, but I was working hard on my physical and mental state and I think things are falling into place again.

“I just want to do my best in every game and get back to my best to help the team the best way I can.”

“We have to respect every opponent. Today every team is playing and football is getting better and better. But we have to look at ourselves and our performance. And if we perform in every game like we did against Chippa then everything will be fine. We have to give the best possible we can on the field.



Nurkovic and his Chiefs teammates will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they host bottom-placed TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium tonight.



Kickoff for this clash is at 7.30pm.