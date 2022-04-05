Lungu’s late penalty sees SuperSport grab point against Chippa

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United’s bid to finish the DStv Premiership inside of the top half of the table were dented by Chippa United who held them to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.



Kaitano Tembo’ side, however, was happy to earn a point after a smash and grab job against Kurt Lentjies’ side as they maintained their eighth spot in the log standings.



Jamie Webber came close to putting SuperSport in the lead in the 22nd minute, but Chippa were saved by the woodwork.

Webber created a chance out of nothing when United were probing just outside the Chilli Boys’ goal area on the far right. After beating his markers, Webber managed to string a few passes with his teammates and ended up creating ample spaces for him to unleash a shot from outside the box.

Webber struck his volley so well that you would confuse him for a seasoned striker as the midfielder left Lloyd Kazapua in no-mans land, having to watch the ball creep over him but the framework came to his rescue.



Chippa had Azola Matrose to thank for putting them in front in the 40th minute but those hopes were up in flames when they could not deal with the waves of attacks from the Pretoria outfit.

Siyabonga Nhlapho swung the ball in towards the direction of Gamphani Lungu in the dying moments of the game, who chest trapped it down the alley of Luke Fluers and the SuperSport defender was brought down by Roscoe Pietersen.



The man in the middle did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot and in that, everyone on SuperSport’s bench jumped for joy as they knew that they were going to get a draw from this game. Indeed, Lungu made no mistake from 12 yards out and converted his sixth goal of the season.